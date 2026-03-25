Gavin Stone Injury: Opening season on IL
The Dodgers placed Stone (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Monday.
Stone experienced a setback with his surgically repaired right shoulder early in spring training and was shut down from throwing, though he's now considered pain-free and should start playing catch soon, per MLB.com. While recent imaging on Stone's shoulder revealed nothing more than inflammation, the Dodgers are expected to take a deliberate approach with the right-hander. The Dodgers are leaving the door open for Stone to return from the IL during the first half, though a more precise target date for his activation won't become clearer until he's ready to go on a minor-league rehab assignment.
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