Gavin Stone headshot

Gavin Stone Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Stone (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Dodgers on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Stone was already expected to miss the entirety of the 2025 season after undergoing right shoulder surgery in October, so his move to the 60-day IL was an expected one. The transaction cleared a spot for Enrique Hernandez to join the 40-man roster after the Dodgers and Hernandez officially agreed on a one-year, $6.5 million contract Tuesday.

Gavin Stone
Los Angeles Dodgers
