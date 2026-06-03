Gavin Stone Injury: Unable to ramp up throwing
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Tuesday that Stone has been unable to ramp up his throwing without feeling soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder, Cody Snavely of DodgersBeat.com reports.
Stone was shut down for several weeks after feeling discomfort following his first Cactus League appearance. He resumed throwing in early April at the team's spring training facility in Arizona, but according to Roberts, Stone's shoulder issue "sort of shows itself again" when the hurler attempts to advance in his throwing program. Roberts added Tuesday of Stone that he's "not sure exactly where he's at in this progression," but clearly he is not going to be an option in the majors anytime soon.
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