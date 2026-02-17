Gavin Stone News: Throws bullpen Tuesday

Stone (shoulder) threw a bullpen session at spring training Tuesday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Stone missed the entirety of the 2025 season while recovering from right shoulder surgery, but he's healthy entering camp, and Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes said over the winter that he expected Stone to be ready for spring training. Stone's presence on the mound confirms that, and the right-hander should have a normal buildup this spring. Stone is tentatively expected to begin the 2026 season in the minors.