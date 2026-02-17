Gavin Stone headshot

Gavin Stone News: Throws bullpen Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Stone (shoulder) threw a bullpen session at spring training Tuesday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Stone missed the entirety of the 2025 season while recovering from right shoulder surgery, but he's healthy entering camp, and Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes said over the winter that he expected Stone to be ready for spring training. Stone's presence on the mound confirms that, and the right-hander should have a normal buildup this spring. Stone is tentatively expected to begin the 2026 season in the minors.

Gavin Stone
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Stone See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Stone See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
32 days ago
Three Ways to Lose Your Fantasy League
MLB
Three Ways to Lose Your Fantasy League
Author Image
Erik Halterman
351 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
Author Image
Brad Johnson
February 13, 2025
Super Early 2025 Top 300 Rankings
MLB
Super Early 2025 Top 300 Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
October 3, 2024