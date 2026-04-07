Gavin Turley Injury: Out with fractured hand

Single-A Stockton placed Turley on the 7-day injured list April 2 with a fractured hand, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Turley, the Athletics' fourth-round selection in last year's draft, hit .243 with a .336 OBP, four home runs and a 27.2 percent strikeout rate in 27 games at Single-A in 2025. It's unclear how close he is to game action.