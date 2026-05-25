Gavin Turley News: Scuffling since return
Turley (hand) is batting .115 with one home run, three RBI and one stolen base in his last seven games.
Turley was activated from the 7-day injured list April 27 after recovering from a fractured hand. He was producing at a serviceable level in his first 13 appearances after returning, posting a .256 average with seven RBI for Single-A Stockton, but he's fallen on hard times lately.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Turley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Turley See More