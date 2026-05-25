Gavin Turley News: Scuffling since return

Turley (hand) is batting .115 with one home run, three RBI and one stolen base in his last seven games.

Turley was activated from the 7-day injured list April 27 after recovering from a fractured hand. He was producing at a serviceable level in his first 13 appearances after returning, posting a .256 average with seven RBI for Single-A Stockton, but he's fallen on hard times lately.