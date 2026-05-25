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Gavin Turley News: Scuffling since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Turley (hand) is batting .115 with one home run, three RBI and one stolen base in his last seven games.

Turley was activated from the 7-day injured list April 27 after recovering from a fractured hand. He was producing at a serviceable level in his first 13 appearances after returning, posting a .256 average with seven RBI for Single-A Stockton, but he's fallen on hard times lately.

Gavin Turley
Sacramento Athletics
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