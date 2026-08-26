Gavin Williams News: Can't escape second inning
Williams didn't factor into the decision in the Guardians' 8-6 extra-inning win over the Angels on Tuesday. He allowed five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 1.1 innings.
Williams endured his shortest start of the season, surrendering a pair of home runs while needing 62 pitches (39 strikes) to record just four outs. Christian Moore and Vaughn Grissom both took him deep as Los Angeles built an early lead, but Cleveland's offense eventually erased the deficit to get Williams off the hook. The right-hander had been pitching well before Tuesday, but this disastrous outing pushed his ERA from 3.72 to 3.98. He's scheduled to make his next start at home against the Blue Jays.
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