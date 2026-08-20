Gavin Williams headshot

Gavin Williams News: Continues racking up strikeouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Williams (12-7) notched the win against the Giants on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out 11.

Willaims dominated at times, touching 100 mph with his fastball three times while generating 18 whiffs, but San Francisco did manage to get to him for a pair of runs in the fourth inning. The right-hander continues to be a strikeout artist, fanning double-digit hitters in six of his last eight outings. Williams, who is tied with Dylan Cease for the league lead in punchouts, will take a 3.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 201:48 K:BB over 154.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Angels in Anaheim.

Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
MLB
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
Author Image
James Anderson
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
6 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: K-BB% Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: K-BB% Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago