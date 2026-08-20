Gavin Williams News: Continues racking up strikeouts

Williams (12-7) notched the win against the Giants on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out 11.

Willaims dominated at times, touching 100 mph with his fastball three times while generating 18 whiffs, but San Francisco did manage to get to him for a pair of runs in the fourth inning. The right-hander continues to be a strikeout artist, fanning double-digit hitters in six of his last eight outings. Williams, who is tied with Dylan Cease for the league lead in punchouts, will take a 3.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 201:48 K:BB over 154.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Angels in Anaheim.