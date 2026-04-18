Gavin Williams News: Dominant against Baltimore
Williams (3-1) earned the win against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 across seven innings.
Williams set the tone early by striking out four of the first five batters he faced. He limited the Orioles to just four baserunners, with his lone blemish coming in the fourth inning on a Leody Taveras solo homer, but Williams finished strongly by retiring the last 11 batters he faced. Williams generated a whopping 18 whiffs while tossing 73 strikes on 100 pitches, and it was the second time this season he posted 10-plus strikeouts. He has a 2.12 ERA and 1.01 WHIP over 29.2 innings, and his 40 punchouts lead the majors. He's lined up to face the Blue Jays in Toronto next weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week14 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes16 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week21 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2722 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More