Gavin Williams News: Dominant against Baltimore

Williams (3-1) earned the win against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 across seven innings.

Williams set the tone early by striking out four of the first five batters he faced. He limited the Orioles to just four baserunners, with his lone blemish coming in the fourth inning on a Leody Taveras solo homer, but Williams finished strongly by retiring the last 11 batters he faced. Williams generated a whopping 18 whiffs while tossing 73 strikes on 100 pitches, and it was the second time this season he posted 10-plus strikeouts. He has a 2.12 ERA and 1.01 WHIP over 29.2 innings, and his 40 punchouts lead the majors. He's lined up to face the Blue Jays in Toronto next weekend.