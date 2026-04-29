Gavin Williams News: Dominant in fifth win

Williams (5-1) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one unearned run on five hits over 7.2 innings in a 3-1 victory over the Rays. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The big right-hander put together his longest outing of the season as he pounded the strike zone, firing 71 of 95 pitches for strikes while generating an impressive 35 called or swinging strikes. It was a strong bounce-back performance after Williams got tagged for six runs over six innings in Toronto last Friday, and Wednesday's quality start was his third in seven trips to the mound this season. Williams will take a 2.70 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and an MLB-leading 53 strikeouts through 43.1 innings into his next outing, which is set to come on the road early next week in Kansas City.