Gavin Williams News: Explains wild start
Williams explained the wildness he experienced in Friday's start when he walked six batters over five innings in a loss to Seattle, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Williams said he was out of sync with his front foot too quick to the ground before his upper body were ready to deliver the ball. That caused him to over-rotate and pull some pitches, and his attempts to overcorrect caused more wayward offerings. The right-hander managed to control his walks over the second half of 2025 -- 5.3 BB/9 prior to All-Star break and 3.3 post-break -- and did a fine job this spring (two walks in 17.2 innings). Williams will look to correct the issue leading up to his next schedule start Wednesday against the Dodgers.
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