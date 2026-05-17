Gavin Williams headshot

Gavin Williams News: Fans seven in sixth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Williams (6-3) earned the win Sunday against the Reds, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out seven over six innings.

Williams generated 17 whiffs while throwing 68 of his 93 pitches for strikes, helping him work through six innings for a sixth consecutive outing. Outside of an Elly De La Cruz solo homer in the 3rd inning, the right-hander kept the Reds in check despite allowing eight hits. He continues to miss bats at an elite rate, as his 73 strikeouts now rank fourth in MLB. However, over his last three starts, Williams has surrendered 26 hits and 12 earned runs, a notable shift from the beginning of the season when he limited hits effectively but struggled badly with walks. Even so, Williams still owns a solid 3.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and a .225 batting average against on the season. He's scheduled to face a hot Phillies lineup next.

Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Chris Bennett
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Dan Marcus
12 days ago