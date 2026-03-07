Gavin Williams headshot

Gavin Williams News: Good spring continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 5:53am

Williams allowed two runs (one earned) one four hits while striking out five over 3.2 innings in Friday's spring start against the Angels.

Williams had early trouble in the first inning but settled down after that in his third Cactus League start. He increased his pitch count to 56 (41 strikes) and didn't issue a free pass for the second straight outing. Walks were an issue for the right-hander in 2025 (4.5 BB/9), but thus far, Williams issued just one walk through eight spring innings.

Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
11 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
44 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
59 days ago