Gavin Williams News: Good spring continues

Williams allowed two runs (one earned) one four hits while striking out five over 3.2 innings in Friday's spring start against the Angels.

Williams had early trouble in the first inning but settled down after that in his third Cactus League start. He increased his pitch count to 56 (41 strikes) and didn't issue a free pass for the second straight outing. Walks were an issue for the right-hander in 2025 (4.5 BB/9), but thus far, Williams issued just one walk through eight spring innings.