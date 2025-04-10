Gavin Williams News: Grabs first win

Williams (1-0 ) earned the win Thursday over the White Sox, allowing a run on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

Williams allowed a run in the first inning before settling down to blank the White Sox over his final four frames, retiring 12 of the last 13 batters he faced. Williams lowered his ERA to 3.46 with a 1.38 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through his first three starts (13 innings) this year. He'll look to build on Thursday's outing in his next start, tentatively lined up for next week in Baltimore.