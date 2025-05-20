Fantasy Baseball
Gavin Williams headshot

Gavin Williams News: Guardians-Twins rained out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Williams will not make his scheduled start Tuesday after the game against the Twins was postponed due to inclement weather, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The teams had been slated to complete Monday's suspended game before playing a full nine-inning affair, but now neither of those contests will be played. The suspended game will now be completed Wednesday, while the other game that Williams had been slated to start will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sept. 20.

Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
