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Gavin Williams News: Hangs on for fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Williams (4-1) picked up the win in Friday's 8-6 victory over the Blue Jays, coughing up six runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

Five of the second hits off Williams went for extra bases, including solo homers by Jesus Sanchez in the first inning and Kazuma Okamoto in the second, but Cleveland never trailed in the game after putting up a five-spot against Max Scherzer in the top of the first. Williams has won four straight decisions, and while he remains homer-prone with six long balls allowed in 35.2 innings through six starts, the right-hander has otherwise been dominant, posting a 3.28 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 44:19 K:BB. He'll look to tighten things up in his next outing, which is set to come at home next week against the Rays.

Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians
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