Gavin Williams headshot

Gavin Williams News: Hurt by hard contact in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 7:04pm

Williams (9-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

Although Williams gave up just four knocks Wednesday, three went for extra bases and two left the yard. The 26-year-old right-hander has provided consistent length for the Guardians in 2026, pitching at least five innings in all 13 starts thus far, and he's fanned at least six in 10 outings. Williams will take a steady 3.20 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 94:25 K:BB over 81.2 innings into his next start, which is set to be a rematch at home against the Yankees.

Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
8 days ago