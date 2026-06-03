Gavin Williams News: Hurt by hard contact in win

Williams (9-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

Although Williams gave up just four knocks Wednesday, three went for extra bases and two left the yard. The 26-year-old right-hander has provided consistent length for the Guardians in 2026, pitching at least five innings in all 13 starts thus far, and he's fanned at least six in 10 outings. Williams will take a steady 3.20 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 94:25 K:BB over 81.2 innings into his next start, which is set to be a rematch at home against the Yankees.