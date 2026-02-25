Gavin Williams headshot

Gavin Williams News: Makes first Cactus League start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 7:05am

Williams allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings in Tuesday's start against the Dodgers.

A first-inning walk and fielding error by third baseman Juan Brito drove up Williams' pitch count and forced an early exit with one out. The right-hander then returned for the second inning and set down the side in order. He threw 33 pitches (17 strikes). Reducing walks and better location to limit pitch counts are his focus heading into 2026. In some order, Williams and Tanner Bibee will top the Guardians' rotation this season.

Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
Yesterday
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
34 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
49 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
68 days ago