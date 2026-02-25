Gavin Williams News: Makes first Cactus League start

Williams allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings in Tuesday's start against the Dodgers.

A first-inning walk and fielding error by third baseman Juan Brito drove up Williams' pitch count and forced an early exit with one out. The right-hander then returned for the second inning and set down the side in order. He threw 33 pitches (17 strikes). Reducing walks and better location to limit pitch counts are his focus heading into 2026. In some order, Williams and Tanner Bibee will top the Guardians' rotation this season.