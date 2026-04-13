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Gavin Williams News: Notches second victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Williams (2-1) earned the win over St. Louis on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five-plus innings.

Williams was tagged for a run in the first inning but didn't allow another until serving up a leadoff homer to Jordan Walker in the sixth. Though he wasn't overly efficient, needing 93 pitches to complete five-plus frames, Williams pitched more than well enough to notch the win on a day when Cleveland gave him nine runs of support. The righty hurler began the campaign by giving up three runs over five innings in a loss, but since then Williams has surrendered just three earned runs across 17.2 frames spanning three starts. On the season, he has a 2.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 29:16 K:BB over 22.2 innings.

Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians
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