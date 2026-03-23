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Gavin Williams News: Ready for regular season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Williams allowed one run on five hits and struck out three over five innings in Sunday's spring start against the Reds.

Williams made his final Cactus League tune-up and appears ready for the regular season. He'll follow Opening Day starter Tanner Bibee and pitch Friday against the Mariners. The right-hander had one hiccup this spring but finished on a high note. Williams, who has averaged 4.2 BB/9 over three major-league seasons, walked just two batters over 17.2 innings this spring.

Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians
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