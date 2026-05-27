Gavin Williams News: Sharp in eighth win

Williams (8-3) picked up the win Wednesday in a 3-2 victory over the Nationals, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over seven inning. He struck out four.

The right-hander fired 63 of 94 pitches for strikes as he won his third straight outing and delivered his sixth quality start of the season. Williams' four Ks tied his season low, but he still sits fourth in the majors with 88 strikeouts in 76.1 innings to go along with a 3.07 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the Yankees.