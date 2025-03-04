Gavin Williams News: Six strikeouts Tuesday

Williams allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six over 2.1 innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Angels.

Williams was off the plate more in his second Cactus League start -- 51 pitches, 31 strikes -- but he baffled opposing batters. He struck out six over his first two innings, and the right-hander induced 14 whiffs. Williams, who has nine strikeouts in 4.1 spring innings, could be a sneaky breakout candidate, per Eno Sarris of The Athletic, who notes that Williams' extension was second in the league last season. That means his pitches get to the plate quicker, and thus makes his mid-90s fastball looks faster.