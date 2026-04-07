Gavin Williams News: Start moved up
Williams' scheduled start Tuesday was moved up to 1:10 pm from its originally scheduled 6:10 pm due to a forecast of frigid conditions in the Cleveland area, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Fantasy managers will want to adjust their lineups accordingly to accommodate the new time for first pitch. Williams is coming off a dominant win over the Dodgers, and managers will want to make sure Tuesday's start counts.
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