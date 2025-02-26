Gavin Williams News: Strong spring debut

Williams struck out three over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Rangers.

Williams faced the minimum six batters and never fell behind any hitter more than 1-0. He threw 26 strikes among his 34 offerings and consistently hit 96 and 97 mph with his four-seamer. The right-hander missed the first half of 2024 due to elbow discomfort and told Steve Stockmar of MLB.com that he's been doing physical therapy three times per week with exercises designed to strengthen the elbow.