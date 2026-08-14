Gavin Williams News: Surrenders five runs in loss
Williams (11-7) took the loss Friday against the Padres after allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings.
Williams was handed a 3-0 lead after the first three innings but couldn't protect it. The right-hander surrendered a two-run homer to Xander Bogaerts in the fourth before Fernando Tatis took him deep to open the fifth, and he was ultimately removed following a two-run double from Luis Campusano. The rough outing was the third straight start in which he's failed to complete six innings, a stretch that has pushed his ERA from 3.55 to 3.74. He's scheduled to make his next start at home against the Giants.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)Yesterday
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: K-BB% Improvers2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, August 88 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More