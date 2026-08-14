Gavin Williams News: Surrenders five runs in loss

Williams (11-7) took the loss Friday against the Padres after allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings.

Williams was handed a 3-0 lead after the first three innings but couldn't protect it. The right-hander surrendered a two-run homer to Xander Bogaerts in the fourth before Fernando Tatis took him deep to open the fifth, and he was ultimately removed following a two-run double from Luis Campusano. The rough outing was the third straight start in which he's failed to complete six innings, a stretch that has pushed his ERA from 3.55 to 3.74. He's scheduled to make his next start at home against the Giants.