Gavin Williams News: Tallies eight Ks in win

Williams (2-1) earned the win Monday against the Yankees, yielding two runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out eight.

The 25-year-old was masterful in this 104-pitch outing, generating an astounding 21 whiffs. Williams stymied the Yankees until the seventh inning, when New York finally scored via a two-run bomb off Jasson Dominguez's bat. Perhaps Williams feels most at home in Cleveland, where he's pitched to a 2.38 ERA over 11.1 innings this season while sporting a 5.52 ERA across 14.2 road innings. The right-hander is currently slated to make his next start against the Red Sox at home this weekend.