Gavin Williams headshot

Gavin Williams News: Up to 80 pitches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 6:25am

Williams allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings in Wednesday's split-squad start against the Athletics.

Williams made his fourth Cactus League start and got up to 80 pitches (52 strikes), putting him on schedule for the regular season. The right-hander has impressed this spring with 21 strikeouts over 12.1 innings. There's room for him to make one more start prior to the regular season, likely Monday or Tuesday against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field after the Guardians break camp. Williams is expected to pitch during the opening series of the regular season in Kansas City.

Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians
