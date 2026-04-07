Gavin Williams headshot

Gavin Williams News: Walks five in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 3:36pm

Williams did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit and five walks over 5.2 innings in a 2-1 win over the Royals. He struck out eight.

The right-hander continues to showcase his strikeout stuff to open 2026 and now has at least seven strikeouts in each of his first three starts, but he's also issued at least three walks in each outing. Williams has surrendered just five total hits, and as a result, he's successfully walked the tightrope thus far with a 2.04 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. Fourteen walks through 19.2 frames to begin the season is hardly sustainable, however, so Williams will likely need to button up his command a bit in order to maintain his effectiveness.

Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago