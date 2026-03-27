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Gavin Williams News: Wild in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Williams (0-1) allowed three runs on two hits and six walks while striking out seven over five innings to take the loss Friday versus the Mariners.

Williams threw just 49 of 89 pitches for strikes in a wild performance. The Mariners didn't take full advantage of his free passes, allowing him to escape with a mediocre start instead of a bad one, and the seven strikeouts are a silver lining. Williams had a 4.58 ERA over 17.2 innings in spring training, but he also posted a 19:2 K:BB. Expecting him to rein in the walks might be asking too much -- he had a 4.5 BB/9 in the 2025 regular season, but that didn't stop him from maintaining a 3.06 ERA over 167.2 innings. Williams will look to rebound in a tough matchup on the road versus the Dodgers in his next projected start.

Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians
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