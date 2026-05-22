Gavin Williams News: Wins pitchers' duel Friday

Williams (7-3) picked up the win Friday, scattering four hits over eight scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Phillies. He struck out 11 without walking a batter.

Cristopher Sanchez and Williams put on an absolute pitching clinic for eight frames before Kyle Manzardo played hero with a pinch-hit solo shot off Jhoan Duran in the top of the ninth. For his part, Williams didn't allow a runner to get past second base while tying his season high in strikeouts, firing 70 of 99 pitches for strikes and generating 33 called or swinging strikes. The big right-hander will take a 3.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 84:22 K:BB through 69.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Nationals.