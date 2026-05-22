Gavin Williams News: Wins pitchers' duel Friday
Williams (7-3) picked up the win Friday, scattering four hits over eight scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Phillies. He struck out 11 without walking a batter.
Cristopher Sanchez and Williams put on an absolute pitching clinic for eight frames before Kyle Manzardo played hero with a pinch-hit solo shot off Jhoan Duran in the top of the ninth. For his part, Williams didn't allow a runner to get past second base while tying his season high in strikeouts, firing 70 of 99 pitches for strikes and generating 33 called or swinging strikes. The big right-hander will take a 3.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 84:22 K:BB through 69.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Nationals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week13 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers16 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 517 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 517 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Williams See More