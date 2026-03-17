Gavin Williams News: Works into fifth inning
Williams allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven over 4.2 innings in Monday's spring start against the Cubs.
Williams' fourth Cactus League start was a departure from his first three, but the seven strikeouts and 85 pitches thrown are positive takeaways. He settled down after a rocky two innings, retiring seven of eight batters before tiring in his final frame. While nothing has been made official, Williams' five-day schedule lines him up to start Opening Day on the road in Seattle.
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