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Gavin Williams News: Yields five runs in loss Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Williams (5-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Royals, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts across six innings.

After he was tagged for six runs over six innings against the Blue Jays on April 24, Williams pitched a season-high 7.2 innings of one-run ball against Tampa Bay last week. Williams' ERA has ballooned from 2.12 to 3.28 with the two bad outings sandwiched around his dominant start against the Rays. Williams served up a pair of homers to lefties Isaac Collins and Michael Massey at the bottom of the Royals' lineup Tuesday. Through 49.1 innings, Williams has an MLB-best 60 strikeouts, though 21 walks allowed remains an issue for the right-hander. He's slated to face the Twins at home Sunday.

Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians
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