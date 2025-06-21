Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Genesis Cabrera headshot

Genesis Cabrera News: Dropped from 40-man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

The Cubs designated Cabrera for assignment Saturday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

After giving up six earned runs in two innings over his last two outings, Cabrera's time with the Cubs will come to an end less than a month after signing with the club. The 28-year-old lefty now owns a 6.35 ERA through 17 innings this year but could still offer bullpen depth for teams in need of relief help.

Genesis Cabrera
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now