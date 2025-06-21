Genesis Cabrera News: Dropped from 40-man

The Cubs designated Cabrera for assignment Saturday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

After giving up six earned runs in two innings over his last two outings, Cabrera's time with the Cubs will come to an end less than a month after signing with the club. The 28-year-old lefty now owns a 6.35 ERA through 17 innings this year but could still offer bullpen depth for teams in need of relief help.