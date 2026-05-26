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Genesis Cabrera News: Lands with Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Cabrera signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday.

Cabrera had been on the market for about a week and a half after the Phillies released him earlier this month following a brutal outing at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in which he retired just one batter while allowing eight earned runs. The right-hander made 40 appearances in the majors in 2025 across stops with four different clubs, but despite getting another opportunity in the Royals organization, Cabrera has some work to do in the minors before getting another look in the big-league bullpen. He posted a 10.38 ERA and 1.81 WHIP over 17.1 innings with Lehigh Valley prior to being cut loose.

Genesis Cabrera
Kansas City Royals
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