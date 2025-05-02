George Kirby Injury: Aiming to return before end of May

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Friday on MLB Network that he's "hopeful" Kirby (shoulder) will rejoin the rotation before the end of May, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Kirby has been ramping up his throwing without issue and could begin a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend. The right-hander will make "at least two, maybe three" rehab starts, per Dipoto. Kirby has been working his way back from right shoulder inflammation, an injury that first cropped up in early March.