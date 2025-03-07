Fantasy Baseball
George Kirby headshot

George Kirby Injury: Headed to IL with shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 12:49pm

Kirby has been shut down from throwing due to right shoulder inflammation and will begin the season on the injured list, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Kirby was not bouncing back well from his outings and had an MRI done, which came back negative. The right-hander wanted to keep throwing, but he was overruled and is slated to start the season on the IL. There is no timetable for when Kirby might be allowed to throw again. With Kirby sidelined, Emerson Hancock is likely to open the season in the Mariners' rotation.

