George Kirby Injury: Plays catch Friday
Kirby (shoulder) played catch with a trainer for a few minutes Friday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
It's not much but it's the first time he's done any throwing since he was diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation March 7. Kirby is hopeful of being ready for his season debut around mid-April, but a clear timetable for the right-hander has not yet been established.
