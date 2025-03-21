Fantasy Baseball
George Kirby headshot

George Kirby Injury: Plays catch Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Kirby (shoulder) played catch with a trainer for a few minutes Friday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

It's not much but it's the first time he's done any throwing since he was diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation March 7. Kirby is hopeful of being ready for his season debut around mid-April, but a clear timetable for the right-hander has not yet been established.

George Kirby
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
