George Kirby Injury: Recently received injection

Manager Dan Wilson revealed Thursday that Kirby (shoulder) has recently received a biologics injection, and the hope is the right-hander will be able to return to strengthening activities within 3-to-4 days, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

The shot should aid the healing process for Kirby's right shoulder inflammation, but he's still slated to begin the season on the injured list while his recovery continues. However, it's encouraging to hear the star hurler is progressing and perhaps on track to get one step closer to resuming throwing. In the meantime, 2020 first-rounder Emerson Hancock remains in position to open 2025 as Seattle's No. 5 starter despite struggling with a 9.53 ERA and 1.94 WHIP over 5.2 innings this spring.