George Kirby Injury: Will throw again Saturday

Kirby (shoulder) made 20 throws from 60 feet Friday and will expand his throwing distance to 75 feet Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Kirby was cleared to begin a throwing program Friday, two weeks after being with right shoulder inflammation. The right-hander was given a biologics injection last week, which he said definitely helped speed along the healing process. There is no timetable for when Kirby will be ready to make his season debut, as the Mariners will have to see how he responds to the ramp-up.