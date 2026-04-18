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George Kirby News: Battles for third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Kirby (3-2) earned the win against the Rangers on Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Kirby opened with five scoreless frames despite laboring at times and departed an out shy of a quality start after allowing a run in the sixth. It marked the first time in five outings that the 28-year-old failed to complete six innings, and he yielded three earned runs or fewer in four of those contests. Kirby owns a 2.97 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB across 33.1 innings and is slated to face the Cardinals on the road next weekend.

George Kirby
Seattle Mariners
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