George Kirby headshot

George Kirby News: Collects fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Kirby (4-2) allowed two runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out two over six innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Friday.

Kirby came away with his fourth quality start in six outings this season, as well as his third straight win. A two-run single by Masyn Winn in the fourth inning was the extent of the damage. Kirby's two strikeouts represented a season low, but this was the second time he's avoided giving up a home run. He's pitched to a strong 2.97 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 39.1 innings. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at Minnesota as he looks to keep the good times rolling.

George Kirby
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Kirby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Kirby See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Marcus
6 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
MLB
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
Author Image
Dan Marcus
17 days ago