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George Kirby News: Continues to provide length in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Kirby (2-2) earned the win Monday against the Astros, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks in 7.2 innings. He struck out six.

Kirby scattered seven singles Monday, pouring in 69 of his season-high 99 pitches for strikes as well. The star right-hander has been very steady for both the Mariners and fantasy managers alike to begin the new year, working at least six innings in each of his first four outings while recording at least six strikeouts in three of them. Kirby sports a 3.25 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB over 27.2 frames ahead of his next scheduled matchup versus the division-rival Rangers over the weekend.

George Kirby
Seattle Mariners
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