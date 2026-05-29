George Kirby News: Fades in sixth inning

Kirby allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Kirby was pitching well until Arizona's bats got to him in the sixth inning. He's now allowed 15 runs (13 earned) across 17 innings over his last three starts after a stretch of six outings in which he allowed two runs or fewer. Overall, Kirby has a 3.77 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 59:17 K:BB through 74 innings over 12 starts this season. He'll look to right the ship in a home start versus the Mets next week.