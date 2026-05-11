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George Kirby News: Fans seven in fifth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Kirby (5-2) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over five innings in a 3-1 win over Houston. He struck out seven.

Kirby allowed some traffic but largely kept the Houston offense in check, generating 12 whiffs and tallying a season-high seven strikeouts en route to the victory. Monday marked the right-hander's shortest outing of the campaign, as he's a workhorse that consistently works into the sixth inning and beyond. Kirby has been a pillar of consistency, posting a 2.84 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 46:14 K:BB across 57 innings (nine starts). He'll look to stay in the win column in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against San Diego.

George Kirby
Seattle Mariners
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