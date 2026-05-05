George Kirby News: Goes seven innings in no-decision
Kirby allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings in a no-decision Tuesday versus Atlanta.
Kirby took his second no-decision in a row. This was also his fifth quality start in eight outings, though the runs he allowed came in the fourth inning, just after the Mariners had taken the lead on a J.P. Crawford two-run home run. Kirby has been pretty strong and steady overall this season with a 2.94 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB through 52 innings. His next start is projected to be on the road in Houston.
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