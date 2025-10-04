Kirby was cruising and appeared to have some of his best command all season, but Kerry Carpenter turned a one-run Detroit deficit into a one-run Tigers lead with his home run with two outs in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old Kirby induced 16 swinging strikes on 94 pitches, continuing an impressive run of dominance from September (31 strikeouts in his final 17.1 regular-season innings). He's not assured of another start this postseason, but Kirby lines up to toe the rubber at home next Friday in Game 5.