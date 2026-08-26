George Kirby News: Rebounds vs. Phillies

Kirby (9-10) earned the win Tuesday over the Phillies, allowing one run on six hits and a walk across 7.2 innings. He struck out nine.

It was an excellent bounce-back outing from Kirby, who had given up 11 runs across eight innings in his previous two starts. The right-hander held Philadelphia to a lone second-inning run and needed just 92 pitches to work into the eighth inning. The 28-year-old Kirby lowered his ERA to 4.02 on the season with a 1.33 WHIP and 126:34 K:BB across 25 starts (147.2 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Red Sox on the road his next time out.