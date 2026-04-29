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George Kirby News: Settles for no-decision Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Kirby didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Twins, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander got the hook after 97 pitches (64 strikes) just shy of his fifth quality start of the season, but Kirby was headed for his third loss until the Mariners rallied late. Kirby will take a 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB through 45 innings into his next outing, which is set to come at home early next week against Atlanta.

George Kirby
Seattle Mariners
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