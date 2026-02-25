George Kirby News: Shaky to start spring
Kirby allowed two runs on two hits and a walk across 1.1 innings in Tuesday's Cactus League matchup with the White Sox. He struck out one.
It was a tough start to the spring for Kirby in his first Cactus League outing. The right-hander gave up a two-out run on a Lenyn Sosa double in the first inning before he was charged with two more runs after departing with one out in the second. Kirby is looking to rebound from an up-and-down 2025 campaign, where he posted a career-worst 4.21 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 137:29 K:BB across 23 starts (126 innings).
