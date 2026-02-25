George Kirby headshot

George Kirby News: Shaky to start spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Kirby allowed two runs on two hits and a walk across 1.1 innings in Tuesday's Cactus League matchup with the White Sox. He struck out one.

It was a tough start to the spring for Kirby in his first Cactus League outing. The right-hander gave up a two-out run on a Lenyn Sosa double in the first inning before he was charged with two more runs after departing with one out in the second. Kirby is looking to rebound from an up-and-down 2025 campaign, where he posted a career-worst 4.21 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 137:29 K:BB across 23 starts (126 innings).

George Kirby
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Kirby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring George Kirby See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
15 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
34 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
68 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
97 days ago