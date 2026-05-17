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George Kirby News: Tagged for six runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Kirby (5-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against San Diego. He struck out six.

Kirby was uncharacteristically knocked around Sunday, surrendering a pair of homers to Gavin Sheets as part of a season-worst six-run outing. The 28-year-old hurler entered the day with a 2.84 ERA that has since risen to 3.45 to pair with a 1.18 WHIP and 52:16 K:BB across 62.2 innings (10 starts). He'll look to bounce back next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against Kansas City.

George Kirby
Seattle Mariners
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